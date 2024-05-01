Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche insists that he’s not being impacted by 777 Partners’ prospective Everton takeover still to be ratified.

It’s been more than seven months since the Miami-based firm agreed to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the club. In the meantime, the group have reportedly loaned Everton £200 million to help with running costs - with the club funding the construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton have reportedly recently called in a debt restructuring firm, which has placed the protracted takeover in doubt. Meanwhile, 777-owned airline Bonza has entered administration after leaving passengers stranded.

Dyche has successfully guided the Blues to Premier League safety this season despite being deducted eight points for profit and sustainability breaches. And he’s not panicking over the prospective takeover as it is out of the Everton boss’ hands.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s trip to Luton Town, Dyche said: “We're still waiting on more news. I've spoken very openly about the simplicity of it. I met with the group once. That hasn't changed, I'm just waiting on more news.

“It's out of my hands. I’m just waiting to see what the news brings. The powers that be here will be operating at that level.”

Everton’s recent accounts led to more financial uncertainty as they posted losses just shy of £90 million. In recent seasons, the Toffees have sold Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi.

There are fears among fans as to whether the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana could have to depart this summer. Branthwaite is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, while Onana has been linked with United and Barcelona. Jordan Pickford is also someone who Chelsea reportedly have their eye on.

But Dyche insisted that there is more to meeting profit and sustainability rules than just player sales. Asked if he’s aware Everton may have to allow some of their members of the squad to depart to meet financial rules, Dyche replied: “Not necessarily. There are obvious questions to be answered about the new ownership - possible new ownership might change things.