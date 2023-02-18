Everton defeated Leeds United 1-0 while relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth also picked up victories.

Sean Dyche played down the notion that Everton moving out of the Premier League relegation zone will be a psychological boost in their bid for survival.

The Toffees earned a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Goodison Park. Seamus Coleman netted the only goal of the game in the 64th minute.

It was Dyche’s second win in three matches since being appointed manager as Everton climbed to 16th in the table - and Leeds dropped into the bottom three.

However, fellow relegation rivals Southampton and Bournemouth picked up wins against Chelsea and Wolves respectively to keep things tight at the foot of the table.

Dyche was pleased with the further progress his players displayed against Leeds - and believes it’s evidence work on the training ground is bearing fruit.

The Everton chief said: “The other results you see today, the topsy-turvy nature of the Premier League doesn’t guarantee anything. For me, it just reinforces what we’re trying to do with the players. I’ve always said as a manager, I only try to guide them to what’s important and good for them. They are showing and adapting to what it is. Still, [having] the freedom to go and play. I thought that was better today.

“Playing Arsenal isn’t easy, they’re flying of course. Liverpool, for different reasons, away from home, the meaning and purpose of it all - I’m learning about that. Then today, finding that balance between defending very solidly which we did - I don’t think they had a shot on target - then finding that on the transitions, how many times we can play ourselves.