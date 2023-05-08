Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Yerry Mina returns to the Everton team for today’s clash against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium. The centre-back comes into defence in the place of Michael Keane - with Sean Dyche making the decision plenty of fans have clamoured four.

Mina’s had his injury problems for the Toffees but many regard him as the best defender at the club. The Colombia international is given his first outing since Dyche took charge as manager at the end of January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On his decision, Dyche told BT Sport: “Yerry has looked after himself. He’s been champing at the bit, is a big character, a big personality and we just think it’s right for the team at this moment.”

Mina is one of two changes from Everton’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week. Seamus Coleman was stretchered off at the King Power Stadium and is sidelined for the rest of the season. Nathan Patterson comes in at right-back. Amadou Onana remains on the bench, with James Garner keeping his berth in midfield.

A win for Everton will see them move out of the relegation zone and above Leeds United and Leicester City into 16th.

Advertisement

Advertisement