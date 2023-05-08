Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions
2 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
5 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
6 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
7 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
7 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout

Sean Dyche finally makes Everton decision fans have been asking for amid two changes vs Brighton

Everton team news in full for the Premier League fixture against Brighton.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:38 BST
Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesAbdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Yerry Mina returns to the Everton team for today’s clash against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium. The centre-back comes into defence in the place of Michael Keane - with Sean Dyche making the decision plenty of fans have clamoured four.

Mina’s had his injury problems for the Toffees but many regard him as the best defender at the club. The Colombia international is given his first outing since Dyche took charge as manager at the end of January.

On his decision, Dyche told BT Sport: “Yerry has looked after himself. He’s been champing at the bit, is a big character, a big personality and we just think it’s right for the team at this moment.”

Most Popular

Mina is one of two changes from Everton’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week. Seamus Coleman was stretchered off at the King Power Stadium and is sidelined for the rest of the season. Nathan Patterson comes in at right-back. Amadou Onana remains on the bench, with James Garner keeping his berth in midfield.

A win for Everton will see them move out of the relegation zone and above Leeds United and Leicester City into 16th.

  • Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Doucoure, Iwobi, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Coady, Davies, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Simms.
  • Brighton: Steele, Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Mac Allister, Buonanotte, Undav, Mitoma, Welbeck. Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Enciso, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, van Hecke, Moran.
Related topics:Sean DycheTeam newsBrightonPremier League