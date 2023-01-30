Everton transfer news as Sean Dyche discussed the transfer market ahead of January transfer deadline day.

Sean Dyche. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche revealed Everton will dip into the transfer market if the right players are available on deadline day.

The January window shuts in just more than 24 hours with the Toffees still to make a signing. Everton require attacking reinforcements to help them in their Premier League relegation battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyche, who was unveiled as new manager today, admitted he’s already met with director of football Kevin Thelwell.

But the 51-year-old isn’t underestimating the squad he has inherited despite their precarious league position.

Dyche told Everton TV: “When I got the great news from the chairman and owner about becoming the manager, I was really pleased. Straight away, I was working with Kevin about the list and the players.

“We’ll be meeting against today about what is there, what we can affect. But even with that, it starts with the group here. There are some very good players and it’s about enhancing them as well. If there is something there that can affect the group then that’s different but I’m big on what we’ve got. Sometimes you can overlook what you’ve got and the qualities they’ve got.