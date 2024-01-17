Everton team to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round confirmed.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton make four changes for tonight's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure drop out from last weekend's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League, Coleman has a tight hamstring while Doucoure has fatigue after making his comeback from a hamstring issue of his own. Nathan Patterson replaces Coleman at right-back while Andre Gomes comes in for Doucoure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil returns to the line-up having been stretchered off in the goalless stalemate at Palace two weeks ago with Arnaut Danjuma benched. And after his fine display in the first meeting against the Eagles, Joao Virginia gets another chance in goal with Jordan Pickford rested.

The winner of the tie will face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Everton: Virginia, Patterson, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Gomes, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.