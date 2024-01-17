Sean Dyche makes four Everton changes amid double injury blow vs Crystal Palace
Everton team to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round confirmed.
Everton make four changes for tonight's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure drop out from last weekend's 0-0 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League, Coleman has a tight hamstring while Doucoure has fatigue after making his comeback from a hamstring issue of his own. Nathan Patterson replaces Coleman at right-back while Andre Gomes comes in for Doucoure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Dwight McNeil returns to the line-up having been stretchered off in the goalless stalemate at Palace two weeks ago with Arnaut Danjuma benched. And after his fine display in the first meeting against the Eagles, Joao Virginia gets another chance in goal with Jordan Pickford rested.
The winner of the tie will face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Everton: Virginia, Patterson, Tarkowski (c), Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Gomes, Harrison, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Pickford, Lonergan, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Chermiti, Godfrey, Hunt, Dobbin.