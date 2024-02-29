Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche remains relaxed about 777 Partners' prospective Everton takeover - and believes that the long wait is different from the one in regards to their points deduction appeal.

The Toffees finally learned earlier this week that their punishment for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules was reduced from 10 to six. It moved Everton up to 15th in the table and five points above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Premier League have still to decide whether 777's purchase of the club will be ratified or rejected. It was revealed last September that the Miami-based firm had agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri's 94.1% majority stake.

Richard Masters, the Premier League's chief executive, told a DCMS commission more than a month ago that he hoped a decision would be made in weeks. Yet despite 777 loaning the club around £190 million, they remain in the dark.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's clash against West Ham, believes the Everton squad will benefit from the clarity of knowing their points appeal has been resolved. But because a potential takeover does not impact what happens on the pitch, the players will not be worried.

The Everton boss said: "It's out of my hands, that. Just wait and see what happens. I've got no news to report. Nothing has changed from my point of view and until it does, I'm sure I'll inform you. It's an ongoing process.

Advertisement

Advertisement