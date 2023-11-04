Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Van driver admits causing death of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

‘They see’ - Sean Dyche makes Goodison Park crowd claim immediately after Everton vs Brighton

Everton were unfortunate to be held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Nov 2023, 17:45 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Jess Hornby/ Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Jess Hornby/ Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Jess Hornby/ Getty Images

Sean Dyche was highly satisfied that Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

The Toffees stretched their unbeaten streak to three matches - although they were just minutes away from earning a sixth win in eight games.

Despite the Seagulls dominating possession, Vitalii Mykolenko gave Everton the lead in the seventh minute. And after being stifled for much of the game, Brighton fortuitously found an equaliser with six minutes remaining when Ashley Young blocked Kaoru Mitoma’s cross but the ball deflected into the Blues’ net.

Most Popular

Still, Dyche was pleased with a point and believes the performance was further evidence that the Blues’ mentality is growing.

The Goodison boss said via the BBC: "I'm delighted. Three games in six days, the work ethic is good, we are tactically very good and improving all the time. It is a blow to concede; we kept them quiet.

"Brighton are a good side; they use the ball well and don't lose faith in it. We should have done better on the counter at times; in saying that we had two refereeing decisions on the edge of their box; I don't know what is going on anymore to be honest. They should go for us; on another day, I'd hope we get them.

"The mentality is growing all the time, that hardy edge. I like the way the players are opening their minds to the different ways they can effect a game. Barring a very unfortunate moment, I think we see the game through 1-0.

"The crowd were excellent today; they see a team giving everything. That is the minimum. It is tough to ask more of these players after three games in six days."

Related topics:Sean DycheBluesBrighton