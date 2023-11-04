Everton were unfortunate to be held to a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Sean Dyche was highly satisfied that Everton earned a 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

The Toffees stretched their unbeaten streak to three matches - although they were just minutes away from earning a sixth win in eight games.

Despite the Seagulls dominating possession, Vitalii Mykolenko gave Everton the lead in the seventh minute. And after being stifled for much of the game, Brighton fortuitously found an equaliser with six minutes remaining when Ashley Young blocked Kaoru Mitoma’s cross but the ball deflected into the Blues’ net.

Still, Dyche was pleased with a point and believes the performance was further evidence that the Blues’ mentality is growing.

The Goodison boss said via the BBC: "I'm delighted. Three games in six days, the work ethic is good, we are tactically very good and improving all the time. It is a blow to concede; we kept them quiet.

"Brighton are a good side; they use the ball well and don't lose faith in it. We should have done better on the counter at times; in saying that we had two refereeing decisions on the edge of their box; I don't know what is going on anymore to be honest. They should go for us; on another day, I'd hope we get them.

"The mentality is growing all the time, that hardy edge. I like the way the players are opening their minds to the different ways they can effect a game. Barring a very unfortunate moment, I think we see the game through 1-0.