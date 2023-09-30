Register
‘Spoken endlessly’ - Sean Dyche makes Goodison Park crowd claim after Everton loss

Everton suffered a 2-1 loss to Luton Town in the Premier League and failed to pick up a point so far at Goodison.

By Will Rooney
Published 30th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 18:49 BST
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Sean Dyche told of his frustration that Everton again failed to take the ‘chance to change the story’ after their latest home defeat.

The Toffees fell to a fourth successive loss at Goodison Park this season in a 2-1 reverse against Luton Town - who claimed their first three points since earning promotion back to the Premier League.

Everton created chances in the opening 20 minutes yet James Garner, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dwight McNeil all failed to hit the target. That was punished by Luton, with Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris scoring within a seven-minute period. Dominic Calvert-Lewin reduced the arrears four minutes before half-time but the Blues failed to create any real gilt-edged opportunities in the second period.

Speaking to the BBC, Everton manager Dyche rued how his troops did not deliver in front of a crowd who were ‘ready’ watching on. He said: "I'm disappointed because I've spoken endlessly about trying to change the story. The crowd was ready and we don't deliver the chances we created. We didn't score then we conceded two set-pieces which is really frustrating. Credit to them, they did that better than us and we didn't defend the two chances they had.

"The point is every time we get a chance to change the story we don't change it. We get in the final area then we're not quite driving in, and details are important. It costs you eventually. It doesn't win games.

"It shouldn't be [harder to win at home]. The performances have been there but we have to score goals. It's been the same old. We have played well in our general game but finding killer moments we haven't done again. We have the ability and capability but it's about delivering when it really counts. We could have changed that whole story."

