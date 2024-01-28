Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche stressed Everton's players must handle the pressure of delivering in front of a Goodison Park crowd that 'expects' to see victories.

The Toffees' FA Cup campaign came to an end as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Premier League rivals Luton Town on Saturday. Everton were lacklustre throughout the fourth-round encounter and fell behind in the 39th minute when a corner ricocheted off Vitalii Mykolenko and beat home keeper Joao Virginia.

Jack Harrison equalised for Everton in the 55th minute and the tie appeared to be heading for a replay but Cauley Woodrow snatched a 96th-minute winner for Luton through another corner.

Evertonians were left disgruntled at full-time, with a smattering of boos raining down. And while Dyche knows things aren't currently in the Blues' favour - having been hit by a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules and having several key players injured - he told his players at half-time that those in the stands were waiting for more.

The Everton boss said: "I said the expectation changes quickly here, lads. There's expectation, we're Everton Football Club. With all due respect to Luton lads, the crowd are expecting us to win these games, they're expecting us to take the game on. You've got to remind yourselves of what you are, you're a good side.

"I thought second performance, we were better. First half, we couldn't find the pass, we looked nervy and edgy. Second half, it was better without finding the killer moment, obviously. That growth, I want from the side.

"Of course, we are stretched at the moment, everyone knows that, we are missing some very important players but at the end of the day, it's a great opportunity for other players to come in and show and that's what we want, we want that squad mentality.

"The second half was better without getting it right. Too direct with two centre-forwards, that can be the tease with two centre-forwards, especially physical. It's all about finding the balance. It was a tricky one to deliver, no lack of effort or energy but a lack of true moment of quality in the final third when we had them moments to get that.