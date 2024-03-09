Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts at full time following the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche admitted he's never taken a team to Old Trafford and created so many goalscoring chances - and rued Everton's lack of quality in the final third yet again.

The Toffees' winless streak in the Premier League stretched to 11 games as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Manchester United. That's despite the visitors having a total of 23 shots on goal, with six on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet they failed to have composure where it mattered. And Everton were masters of their own downfall as they conceded two first-half penalties that were dispatched by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively.

Dyche had no complaints about the fouls committed by James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey - both on Alejandro Garnacho. And he told of his frustrations that Everton, who haven't been victorious in the league since mid-December, were profligate where it mattered.

The Blues boss said: "I’ve never been here, with all due respect to other squads that I’ve had, and equally other squads that have been here, I don’t remember having that many chances, creating that many opportunities,

"I think we had 45 quality entries into their box, they had 15 into our and we lose 2-0. Very frustrating, as you can imagine, and we have had a run of that where we’ve been performing correctly in so many ways. The biggest stat you’ll ever have is the one at the end of the game, the scoreline is the one that is important and we’ve got to continually work at it to change it.

Advertisement

Advertisement