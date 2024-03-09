Sean Dyche explains what was 'quality' in Everton's loss to Man Utd as honest penalty verdict given
Sean Dyche admitted he's never taken a team to Old Trafford and created so many goalscoring chances - and rued Everton's lack of quality in the final third yet again.
The Toffees' winless streak in the Premier League stretched to 11 games as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Manchester United. That's despite the visitors having a total of 23 shots on goal, with six on target.
Yet they failed to have composure where it mattered. And Everton were masters of their own downfall as they conceded two first-half penalties that were dispatched by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford respectively.
Dyche had no complaints about the fouls committed by James Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey - both on Alejandro Garnacho. And he told of his frustrations that Everton, who haven't been victorious in the league since mid-December, were profligate where it mattered.
The Blues boss said: "I’ve never been here, with all due respect to other squads that I’ve had, and equally other squads that have been here, I don’t remember having that many chances, creating that many opportunities,
"I think we had 45 quality entries into their box, they had 15 into our and we lose 2-0. Very frustrating, as you can imagine, and we have had a run of that where we’ve been performing correctly in so many ways. The biggest stat you’ll ever have is the one at the end of the game, the scoreline is the one that is important and we’ve got to continually work at it to change it.
"If you’re not scoring, the defence can be like: ‘We’ve got to keep a clean sheet to get something. I don’t think it’s a fact but I understand, it can rub off on the defence and they think we’ve got to defend almost immaculately. But on the other hand, the two penalties are soft from our point of view, not shuffling your feet enough. I’m not going to overquestion the defence side of things, I think it’s been strong this season. But the attacking side, I don’t know what teams have come here, had that many efforts at goal, that many chances."