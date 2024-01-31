Everton defender Ben Godfrey. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche believes that Ben Godfrey's performance against Fulham highlighted his Everton motivation.

Godfrey has been on the fringes of things for the Toffees this season, with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite the preferred centre-back pairing. As a result, it has led to Godfrey being linked with a departure before the January transfer window closes, with Leeds United reportedly having a loan offered turned down.

However, the former Norwich City defender was handed just a fourth appearance of the campaign at Fulham. Featuring at right-back, Godfrey helped a depleted Everton earn a 0-0 draw - making two important clearances in the second half.

Dyche revealed he recently held talks with the 26-year-old about his situation in the squad - and praised his performance at Craven Cottage. The Everton manager said: "It shows every player is trying to maximise what they do. That was on show. Their record here has been strong so to come down, get a clean sheet and look like we could at least try to nick it and the mentality to win it is pleasing.

"I've just seen, like all of the players, motivation. There is a group motivated to play and he has been unfortunate here during his time under me. He's been working very hard. We assured him that a few days ago, I assured him you're in the mix, you're right there and maybe now he understands about playing tonight.

"I make it clear to all the players; training is important, performances are important, no-one gets a gimme, no-one gets an easy ride. That doesn't happen, we discuss it as a staff and try to win the game.

"His defensive responsibility was clear, guarding the back post with a great clearance, the pace and strength he shows. Many different things. Picking a side that can win games is not always an easy task and sometimes it's not about someone not particularly playing well, sometimes it is of course and someone needs to come out. I don't think Patto (Nathan Patterson) has been doing badly but it was the right game to play Ben and he delivered a good performance."