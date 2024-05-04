Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche believes Everton deserved another penalty in their 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

The Toffees were already safe from Premier League relegation ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road after three successive victories. And they made it four games unbeaten although they were put under sustained spells of pressure by the Hatters.

Still, Everton took the lead in the 24th minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged from the penalty spot. The decision arrived following a VAR review after Jarrad Branthwaite was hauled down inside the box by Luton defender Teden Mengi. Dyche’s side had appealed for a spot-kick nine minutes earlier when Dwight McNeil was clipped but referee Tim Robinson nor VAR referee David Cootes were interested.

Luton got back into the game through Elijah Adebayo’s strike on 31 minutes. The hosts did have the better of the second half but the Blues had their moments, with Calvert-Lewin having a header saved and then substitute Beto felt he should have had a penalty after a tussle with Gabriel Osho.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, could see why Beto’s appeal was turned down - but believes McNeil’s incident should have been given. The Everton boss said: “I think the one with Beto is a tough one to call. You’ve got a chance.

“The one with Dwight, you’ve heard me speak about this, when the feet are raised and you get a tap on your leg, I don’t know how that can make you go down. But when your foot is planted and someone stands on you, you can’t move or run so I’d suggest that one would be a penalty.

“My record, for many years is awful for getting penalties. I don’t know how but still is but I must say that one has got a chance. The third one is a maybe for me, a tussle between two players. You might get it but I’m not always thinking they should be given. But the one with Dwight, we had one with Dom at Bournemouth [in a 2-1 loss] when he’s got a planted leg and someone kicks you, that can make you go down.”

Luton had a total of 18 shots on goal throughout - with six arriving in stoppage-time. Boyhood Evertonian Ross Barkley, who came through the club’s academy and made 179 appearances before leaving for Chelsea in 2018, has revived his career after joining the Hatters last summer. The midfielder was Luton’s conduct-in-chief against the Blues and Dyche was impressed with his performance - as well as the Hatters’ efforts in their maiden Premier League season.

Dyche said: “He’s done well this season, there are a number for them who have done well this season. They’re in with a shout of staying in the Premier League. My former club [Burnley] have had a couple of seasons like this. It’s difficult and as the season goes on, it gets harder. I met Rob [Edwards, Luton manager], we met at a function and said from my experience, as the season goes, the freedom goes because it becomes more pressurised.