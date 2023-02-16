Register
Sean Dyche makes Everton four-word free agent admission amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury for Everton ahead of the clash against Leeds United.

By Will Rooney
10 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 3:10pm

Sean Dyche has put paid to Everton dipping into the free agent market amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury absence.

The Toffees face Leeds United on Saturday but will again be without their main striker due to a hamstring issue.

To compound the situation, not a single signing was made during the January transfer window - while Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle United.

Everton have been linked with former Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who is out of contract after leaving Sevilla. But Dyche has ruled that one out.

Asked if a free agent would have been brought in by now had the Blues been interested, Dyche replied: “I’d have thought so.”

