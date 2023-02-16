Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury for Everton ahead of the clash against Leeds United.

Sean Dyche has put paid to Everton dipping into the free agent market amid Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury absence.

The Toffees face Leeds United on Saturday but will again be without their main striker due to a hamstring issue.

To compound the situation, not a single signing was made during the January transfer window - while Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle United.

Everton have been linked with former Real Madrid playmaker Isco, who is out of contract after leaving Sevilla. But Dyche has ruled that one out.