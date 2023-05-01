Sean Dyche makes two big calls for Leicester showdown

The Everton manager has made two important decisions for the away trip to the King Power stadium.

Sean Dyche has made two important calls for the away trip to Leicester City in what is a huge relegation clash for both sides.

Everton are in desperate need of points as they currently sit in 19th place on 28 points and they come up against Dean Smith’s side who sit one point and one place above them in the table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dyche has made two important calls and has brought captain Seamus Coleman back into the starting line-up after missing the last three game with a thigh injury - and he replaces Ben Godfrey who started in the 4-1 home loss to Newcastle last week.

Also coming into the side is James Garner for Amadou Onana; the Belgian played 72 minutes in the defeat to Newcastle after returning from a knock and Garner returns to the midfield after previously starting both games against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Everton will be able to call upon the likes of Onana, Demarai Gray and Ellis Simms off the bench as they attempt to make it three successive away wins at Leicester in a row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the home side, its three changes from last week’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United - with Luke Thomas, Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi coming into the line-up for Tete, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Kristiansen.

The Foxes have been in dire form winning just one of their last 12 which was the 2-1 win over Wolves on April - and they’ve won one, drawn one and lost one since Smith was appointed.

Advertisement