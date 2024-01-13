The striker has made eight appearances since arriving from Sporting CP.

Youssef Cermiti. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has provided an update on Youseff Chermiti's Everton development.

The striker joined the Toffees from Sporting CP in the summer transfer window for a fee that could reach £12 million. Chermiti was purchased with an eye on the future and it means Everton are being patient with his progress.

The 19-year-old has made just eight appearances so far, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto ahead in the pecking order.

However, Dyche has been encourageg by the progress Chermiti has made - and heeded patience with the Portugal youth international despite arriving for a substanial amount.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Everton's clash against Aston Villa, the Goodison Park boss said: "His development is going well. He's adjusting to the physicality and nature of the English game, the way it's going in the Premier League. He's still a young player. You get a boy in for a few quid and everyone is like: 'Why aren't they doing this, why aren't they doing that. He's just a high-level development player but he's still a development player.