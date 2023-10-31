Sean Dyche and Frank Lampard. Picture: Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images

Everton can take a breather from the Premier League when they turn their attention to Carabao Cup action tomorrow.

The Toffees host top-flight rivals Burnley at Goodison Park and the victorious side will move into the quarter-finals of the competition. Sean Dyche’s men head into the encounter against the backdrop of a 1-0 win at West Ham, while they have been triumphant in four of their previous six matches in all competitions.

Dyche has primarily used the same core of players in the Premier League this term. And in the modern era, it’s become the vogue thing for teams to rotate their squad for cup fixtures. However, given Everton have a glaring chance to reach the last eight of a competition, it’s something plenty will believe he must refrain from. While avoiding relegation is the priority this term, supporters are desperate for the wait for silverware to be ended. It’s been almost 29 years since the club hoisted the FA Cup aloft.

Indeed, Frank Lampard opted to make wholesale changes to his Everton team for a Carabao Cup third-round loss at AFC Bournemouth last season. The Cherries also made switches to their side - yet the Blues were condemned to an ignominious 4-1 loss on the south coast.

For that clash, James Tarkowski was among the key players benched. The centre-back is as durable as they come, with his injury record speaking for itself; in the previous four seasons, he was absent for just three matches. In fairness, Tarkowski started the 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the previous round this term and is likely to keep his spot, while Jarrad Branthwaite - who continues to garner rave reviews - may also line up. That’s despite Ben Godfrey not playing for the best part of two months while Michael Keane pulled out of the warm-up at West Ham.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and left-back Vitalli Mykolenko may also keep their berths, with both featuring in wins against Doncaster and Villa in the previous rounds. At right-back, Ashley Young is no longer suspended so a decision has to be made whether he is restored or Nathan Patterson remains.

Dyche isn’t awash with centre-midfielders but it seems obvious that Idrissa Gana Gueye, who has been unused in the past two games, comes back in. The 34-year-old is experienced enough to slot back into the XI with perhaps Amadou Onana, who delivered a tour de force display at the Hammers, given some respite. That may mean James Garner again starts.

Everton don’t have a bevy of options for the wide positions, too. However, a chance for Arnaut Danjuma may be in the offing. The on-loan Villarreal forward has had to be patient of late following the return to fitness of Jack Harrison, with Danjuma totaling just 18 minutes of action in the previous four fixtures. There is also the possibility of the Dutchman operating in the number-10 role to hand Abdoulaye Doucoure a rest.