Sean Dyche hailed his Everton centre-back duo following the victory over West Ham United.

The Toffees earned a 1-0 win at the London Stadium to make it three triumphs in their previous four away matches. Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged in the 61st minute in what was his 50th Premier League goal to earn all three points for the visitors.

Everton were put under pressure in the closing stages but Jordan Pickford was resolute in between the posts to ensure the Hammers did not grab an equaliser. And Dyche, speaking to the BBC, reckons that the performances defensive pair James Tarkowksi and Jarrad Branthwaite were both ‘immense’.

The Blues boss said: “We know that Dom is sharp, he's getting sharper and fitter, I think he has worked all day with Ducs [Abdoulaye Doucoure], doing a lot of legwork for the team. I think it's a really great finish, Ducs sort of controls it, just comes away from him but great turn and finish. Those snapshots are very difficult to defend, turn and hit as I call it, very difficult for defenders so very good finish."