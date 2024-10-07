Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Garner was one of Everton’s standout performers against Newcastle.

Sean Dyche believes that James Garner is starting to find his sharpness again after his impressive performance in Everton’s draw against Newcastle United.

The former Manchester United man has endured somewhat of a stuttering season so far, having picked up an injury in the summer. Garner has been down the pecking order in his central-midfield role but made his third appearance in the Premier League at right-back.

With Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson still absent as well as left-back Vitalii Mykolenko suffering a calf issue, Garner had to again deputise in defence. And he carried out his duties superbly as Everton earned their first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 stalemate at Goodison Park.

Now Garner will be aiming to have a sustained run in the Everton team after the international break. On Garner’s performance against Newcastle, Goodison chief Dyche said: “He done terrific. I thought he did really well at Leicester, we know he can operate there but I thought today was really good.

“You know, he looked like a player who has played there a lot, but he hasn’t, and his energy looks like it’s coming back. He had a spell where just couldn’t quite find that edge to himself, but he’s looking good and stronger. He’s enjoying his football again and I thought he delivered a very good performance today.”