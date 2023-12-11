Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche has explained why he substituted Idrissa Gana Gueye at half-time in Everton's victory over Chelsea.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 win at Goodison Park to move four points of the Premier League relegation zone, having been slapped with a 10-point deduction last month for being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

The first half proved somewhat of a cagey affair, with Everton not having a clear-cut chance while keeping the Londoners at bay. Before the break, Ashley Young was forced off injured before Dyche made the decision to withdraw Gueye at the interval for Amadou Onana.

Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring for the Blues in the 54th minute before Lewis Dobbin notched his maiden goal for the club in stoppage-time. Dyche admitted that he felt Gueye looked fatigued despite being 'terrific' weeks before praising several of his troops' performances. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: "To cover a few things, I think it's important to. Gana has been absolutely terrific lately but he just looked tired. I told him that, it wasn't a tactical thing, he just looked fatigued.

"Youngy has got a niggly injury, we hope it's not serious. These guys are putting a big shift in. I've spoken endlessly to the group about squad mentality, I'm very pleased with that and players looking after themselves, staying on top of performances and in training, the ones not playing regularly. So many pleasing things behind that.