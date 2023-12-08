Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche believes Everton's adaptability to earn victory over Newcastle United is further evidence of the growing mentality among his squad.

The Toffees ran out impressive 3-0 winners and climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone in the process. However, Everton's plans for the games were interrupted just hours before kick-off when James Garner was unavailable with a sickness bug. That meant Seamus Coleman came in to make his first appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in May. Meanwhile, Ashley Young, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Jack Harrison all had to switch roles.

It did not impact Everton, though, as late goals from Dwight McNeil, Doucoure and Beto ensured a memorable triumph at Goodison Park. Blues manager Dyche told reporters: "It's pleasing that the underbelly of a strong side is not just the quality, it's the feel of the whole group. That's the bit I'm pleased for. The hard yards for each other and the team connectivity has been excellent.

"[Idrissa] Gana [Gueye]has been terrific. The last few weeks, I think Gana has been terrific and Douc dropping into a deep role - that's about mentality. When things are not quite right, players go: 'But I didn't have this' and they start asking questions, you can smell it and they're overthinking, which usually means they're not happy.

"This group, we changed the side [and they replied]: 'OK gaffer, let's take it up'. That's where you want to be and it's getting better all of the time and getting stronger all of time."

Beto fired his maiden Premier League goal since joining Everton from Udinese in the summer. After starting last weekend's 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, the Italian was benched with Dominic Calvert-Lewin back fit. Dyche was delighted that Beto made a desired impact during his cameo.

"He's come in it's not easy when you come in, there's a lot of expectation," added Dyche. "He's raw, we want that side of him. He went through a spell when he thought he had to give more than that but I told him no, use what you've got. It's a powerful thing to use your physicality and I'm so pleased for him.