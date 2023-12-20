Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche took the positives from another 'strong' Everton performance despite crashing out of the Carabao Cup.

The Toffees' dreams of reaching Wembley were ended as they suffered a penalty shootout loss against Fulham in the quarter-finals of the competition at Goodison Park. Everton had won their previous fourth Premier League games, lifting them seven points clear of the relegation zone despite being handed a 10-point deduction for a breach of financial rules.

Everton did not create a lot of goalscoring chances and went into half-time after a Michael Keane own goal. But the Blues showed the desire to find an equaliser and were level in the 81st minute through substitute Beto's header. That took the tie to penalties but misses from Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gana Gueye meant Fulham won the shootout 7-6.

However, Dyche refused to be downbeat despite the reverse and insisted that more signs of progress were on show. The Everton manager said: "I thought the performance was another strong one. We didn't find the true quality in the end of lots of good moves, we got into some really good positions but I'm not going to question that, lately we've been very good at that. The general performance was very strong again, having to change the style and move people. Jarrad was excellent playing at left-back, Jimmy Garner was tremendous higher up the pitch, Gana second half. There were still some very strong signs of what we're doing. Unfortunately, it doesn't pay you back tonight but it will do over the rest of the season as long as we stick with the principles and keep delivering performances like that."