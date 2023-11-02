Sean Dyche names Everton player who was ‘exceptional’ as seven more praised after Burnley win
Everton earned a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Burnley at Goodison Park.
Sean Dyche believes Everton were worthy winners as they moved into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after cruising past Burnley.
The Toffees earned a 3-0 victory over their Premier League rivals at Goodison Park. James Tarkowski opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute before Amadou Onana doubled the advantage on 53 minutes. Ashley Young then notched his maiden Everton goal in stoppage-time.
Dyche’s troops have now won five of their previous seven matches in all competitions - and are potentially three games from a Wembley appearance. Dyche felt that Everton took their foot off the gas ahead of half-time and had to remind his players to put in the hard yards. And the Blues boss thought that message got through as control was regained.
“It’s not easy to win football matches in any competition,” Dyche told reporters at his post-match press conference. “Cup games have a different feel, making sure the players are up for the challenge. Overall, very pleased. We started the game very bright, scored a very good goal then they came back at us, credit to them.
“They came back into the game without really affecting our goal too much, although they had a great opportunity when Jimmy Garner produced a brilliant bit of defending. We just went a little bit soft in the game, I thought, then at half-time we affected it as a unit, came out strong second half and came out worthy winners.
“We had to play forward more, be more physical in the game, in our presence and remind ourselves of the hard yards of the game. The boys believe there is quality here and doing the hard yards, the ugly side, the desire to take on a game and it flooded back into the team in the second half - and I thought it was a very strong half.
“Dwight McNeil was exceptional in the second half - his work ethic for the team and actual team play. Jack Harrison continues to impress me and everyone just around the group. Jimmy {Garner] keeps learning, Jarrad [Branthwaite] keeps improving held together by some of the older pros. [Idrissa] Gana [Gueye] was excellent when he came on, Doucs [Abdoulaye Doucoure], Tarki obviously has been terrific, Jordan [Pickford] was making really calm decisions. When you get that all together and consistency I’ve spoken about, it works. I think the players are growing in belief - not just their ability but team ethic and teamship and I think that’s growing.”