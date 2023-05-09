Sean Dyche explained how Yerry Mina’s efforts in training proved key to the defender being brought in from the Everton wilderness.

The centre-back made his first appearance for the Toffees since Dyche became manager in Monday’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mina replaced Michael Keane in the heart of the defence at the AMEX Stadium - and the decision reaped the rewards. Everton romped to a shock 5-1 victory against Brighton to move out of the Premier League relegation zone. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil fired doubles while Seagulls keeperJason Steele scored an own goal when he converted McNeil’s cross into the net.

Mina was a rock alongside James Tarkowski in the rearguard and justified why sections of fans have clamoured for the Colombia international to be given a chance. Ahead of the victory, Mina had been been ‘champing at the bit’ to feature.

Dyche told BT Sport: “It was a tough decision because the lads have given a lot and Yerry Mina has given a lot - in training and he's been champing at the bit, waiting for his chance. I stand by all the players. Sometimes you've got to make these decisions.”

With Seamus Coleman suffering a season-ending knee injury in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City, Nathan Patterson came into the side to feature at right-back.

It was the Scotland international’s maiden start under Dyche - and quelled the threat of Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma superbly.