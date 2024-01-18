Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche heaped praise on Joao Virginia after the goalkeeper's heroics in Everton's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace.

The Toffees came out on top of a scrappy third-round replay at Goodison Park on Wednesday night courtesy of Andre Gomes' magnificent 42nd-minute free-kick. And fellow Portuguese Virginia's performance earned plenty of plaudits. Making only his second appearance of the season, having also come in for No.1 Jordan Pickford in the 0-0 draw against Palace at Selhurst Park two weeks ago, Virginia made several impressive saves.

The best stop came in added-time when the 24-year-old made himself big to thwart Jeffrey Schlupp's header and ensure Everton will face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, revealed that Virginia has made significant improvements behind the scenes this season. The Blues boss said: "He's moved on a long way this season even though you haven't seen him. I think from how he trains, the way he goes about it, his professionalism and he's professional in the standard of the team and how it works. He listens intently in meetings, watched and absorbed it and that's paid him back. He was good at Palace and very good again tonight when called upon.

"He made very clear decisions, a good save in the right half to his right, I'm not sure if it was going in but it was a fast reaction save and then the one at the end when he spreads because he doesn't go too far outside the front post, he stays inside his goalline, gets across quickly, spreads himself and makes a good save. Pleased for him, he's a top pro and is really good around the group."