Sean Dyche names Everton player who's made massive improvements and trio who were 'strong' in FA Cup win
Everton moved into the FA Cup fourth round as they earned a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Sean Dyche heaped praise on Joao Virginia after the goalkeeper's heroics in Everton's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace.
The Toffees came out on top of a scrappy third-round replay at Goodison Park on Wednesday night courtesy of Andre Gomes' magnificent 42nd-minute free-kick. And fellow Portuguese Virginia's performance earned plenty of plaudits. Making only his second appearance of the season, having also come in for No.1 Jordan Pickford in the 0-0 draw against Palace at Selhurst Park two weeks ago, Virginia made several impressive saves.
The best stop came in added-time when the 24-year-old made himself big to thwart Jeffrey Schlupp's header and ensure Everton will face Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, revealed that Virginia has made significant improvements behind the scenes this season. The Blues boss said: "He's moved on a long way this season even though you haven't seen him. I think from how he trains, the way he goes about it, his professionalism and he's professional in the standard of the team and how it works. He listens intently in meetings, watched and absorbed it and that's paid him back. He was good at Palace and very good again tonight when called upon.
"He made very clear decisions, a good save in the right half to his right, I'm not sure if it was going in but it was a fast reaction save and then the one at the end when he spreads because he doesn't go too far outside the front post, he stays inside his goalline, gets across quickly, spreads himself and makes a good save. Pleased for him, he's a top pro and is really good around the group."
Dyche admitted Everton were not at their best against Palace but was pleased his side stretched their unbeaten streak to three games. He added: "The two centre-halves [James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite] were strong again, the wide players were quiet in the first half but grew into it, Amadou [Onana] second half grew into it. Dom [Calvert-Lewin] was strong without getting a goal. There are still signs but the cohesion of the side wasn't as good as it has been. but we find a way to win and that's an important factor."