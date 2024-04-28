Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has admitted that the Everton job hasn’t gone how it was pitched to him - but has pointed out the positives now Premier League survival has been secured.

The Toffees’ 1-0 victory over Brentford has ensured they’ve beaten the drop this campaign. That’s despite the club being docked eight points for two separate breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

It’s the second season Dyche has guided Everton to safety, having stayed up on the final day of 2022-23. He’s also had to work on a strict budget because of financial issues that remain.

But keeping Everton up this term is his biggest achievement during his managerial career, despite having led Burnley into Europe. The Goodison Park boss said: “It is my biggest [achievement] to lead a group from where it was to where it is,” said Dyche. “Last year was tough, but this was particularly tough. It feels very good coming off all the knocks we’ve had. I am super proud of everyone involved. “This job was not how it was pitched to me.”

Asked in what way the job has been different to how it was pitched, Dyche responded: “Just the idea of get us through this season [when he took the job in January 2023] and there will be a more balanced view going forward. By no means pots of gold but there we may be able to twist and change. Change the viewpoint of the club on the pitch and therefore change the viewpoint off the pitch.

“By the summer it was like: ‘Well there isn’t a pot of gold, that’s for sure’ then trying to work with deals that are interesting in my world to get them to happen - backloaded deals rather than frontloaded deals Then trying to change the negativity that’s hung over the club for three years. It’s just beginning to lift and change a bit then now, of course, you can point out the bright bits of the season; a club that has stayed connected including fans who have been amazing.

You can point out the development of young players - Jarrod [Branthwaite], Jimmy [Garner] and Patto [Nathan Patterson}. He’s had a bit of an indifferent year but has still developed and been unlucky with injuries.

“Then you’ve got Seamus [Coleman] who has a heart as big as a bucket for this club and Ashley Young who has been a different class. I said to all the young players: ‘Don’t look at anyone else but him’. At his age, the way he trains, hardly ever injured and never needs anything other than getting out and training. Whether you leave him in or out, absolutely solid as a rock [his response is]: ‘No problem gaffer, I’m ready’. All that mix is important how they rub off is invaluable along with the storyline.