Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche hailed the performance of Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton’s Merseyside derby victory over Liverpool.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 win at Goodison Park to move eight points clear of the Premier League relegation zone at Goodison Park.

Everton were fully worthy of all three points as they earned a first win over the Reds on their own patch since 2010. Jarrad Branthwaite opened the scoring in the first half before Calvert-Lewin netted with a bullet header after the interval.

Calvert-Lewin was somewhat doubtful to feature, having been nursing a knock to his knee ahead of the fixture. But he ran amok throughout the encounter, causing Liverpool’s defence problems throughout.

And Dyche saluted the striker’s performance. The Everton boss said: “Very pleased with the reaction. This was a different game with the organisation and the belief in the organisation. They're a good side, we know that. The commitment from us had to be there. The energy of the side and also the key moments.

"I thought [Dominic Calvert-Lewin] was outstanding tonight. We've been trying to get him back to where he needs to be and I thought he was outstanding. He gets a goal. He tried to get it over the line and I love that. The second one is a great header. No, I thought he was outstanding tonight.

"Jordan Pickford made some big saves in the first half. It's rare you stop these sides having chances so you need moments yourself. It's hard to pick out one or two. "We spoke about the desire and the energy of the team and the physical side of the game. The lads did it on Sunday and they'll have to do it again. That's the challenge.