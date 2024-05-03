Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has admitted Everton have to ‘be fair’ to Lewis Dobbin and ensure he reaches full fitness rather than rushing him back to the Everton first team.

The forward has been sidelined for around six weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in training. Dobbin is enjoying a Toffees breakthrough campaign, having recorded 14 appearances and scored one goal.

The 21-year-old made a return to playing action for the under-21s in a 3-0 loss against Derby County earlier this week. However, there is doubt as to whether he will feature when the first team make the trip to Luton Town tonight, having already secured their Premier League survival.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference, wants to get Dobbin involved before the season has ended - having been on the cusp of more minutes before his fitness setback. But the Everton boss wants the England youth international to be up to speed before featuring for the Blues.

Dyche said: “It’s still early. He’s had around six weeks out and he played around 65 minutes the other day – I was at the game.