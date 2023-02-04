Everton team news in full for the clash against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has named his Everton team as he takes charge of his first game as manager against Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees make two changes from the 2-0 loss to West Ham United two weeks ago, which was Frank Lampard’s final game in the hot seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Demarai Gray drops to the bench and is replaced by Dwight McNeil.

And Abdoulaye Doucoure comes into the midfield, with Yerry Mina dropping out. Doucoure reportedly had a falling out with Lampard before his dismissal and was left out of the squad against West Ham.

It appears that Dyche will deploy a 4-3-3 formation, although it would well be 4-5-1 system.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Gana, Onana, Doucoure, McNeil, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin.