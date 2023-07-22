Register
Sean Dyche absent for Everton friendly vs Wigan Athletic as reason explained

Everton face Wigan Atheltic in a pre-season clash at the DW Stadium.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

Sean Dyche is not present for Everton’s pre-season friendly against Wigan Atheltic at the DW Stadium (14.00 BST).

The Toffees have named a strong line-up against the Latics, with Jordan Pickford, James Tarkowski and new signing Ashley Young all featuring. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Vitalii Mykolenko and Amadou Onana remain absent as they come back from respective injuries.

But Dyche will not oversee things against Wigan and assistant manager Ian Woan will oversee things. Instead the Goodison Park boss is at Prenton Park to watch an Everton XI take on Tranmere Rovers.

Paul Tait is in charge of the Blues on the Wirral. Mason Holgate and Joao Virginia are the only senior first-team players involved but the likes of Lewis Warrington, Lewis Dobbin and Stanley Mills feature.

Everton team vs Wigan: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey, Iwobi, Gueye, Doucoure, Young, McNeil, Maupay.

Subs: Longergan, Lebon, Dixon, Bates, Beaumont-Clarke, Metcalfe.

Everton XI vs Tranmere: Viriginia, Higgins, Hunt, Holgate, Astley, Warrington, Kouyaye, Onyango, Okoronkwo, Mills, Dobbin.

Subs: Crellin, Barrett, Heath, Sherif, Apter, Moonan.

