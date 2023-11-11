Register
BREAKING

Sean Dyche opts for Everton change as Ashley Young call made vs Crystal Palace

Everton team vs Crystal Palace confirmed.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 14:02 GMT
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Amadou Onana returns to the Everton team for today's trip to Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international is back available after missing last week's 1-1 draw against Brighton. That is the only change that Sean Dyche makes, with Idrissa Gana Gueye dropping to the bench.

Ashley Young keeps his spot at right-back after scoring an unfortunate own goal in the Brighton stalemate.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil. Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Related topics:Crystal Palace