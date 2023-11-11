Sean Dyche opts for Everton change as Ashley Young call made vs Crystal Palace
Everton team vs Crystal Palace confirmed.
Amadou Onana returns to the Everton team for today's trip to Crystal Palace.
The Belgium international is back available after missing last week's 1-1 draw against Brighton. That is the only change that Sean Dyche makes, with Idrissa Gana Gueye dropping to the bench.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ashley Young keeps his spot at right-back after scoring an unfortunate own goal in the Brighton stalemate.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Onana, Garner, Doucoure, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil. Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Godfrey, Gueye, Chermiti, Dobbin.