The Everton boss was pleased with his side’s performance and believed they did enough to earn all three points against Forest.

Everton manager Sean Dyche praised his side’s performance during the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest, claiming that it was nearly a perfect away performance.

Goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure saw Everton lead for most of the game, but a late strike from Brennan Johnson meant the Toffees had to settle for a point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That point sees them remain in the bottom three but go level on points with 17th-placed Leeds United, who’ve played a game more.

Speaking after the game, Dyche praised his side’s effort and believed they did enough to take all three points after they led for almost 50 minutes before Johnson’s 77th minute equaliser.

“We’ve spoken about the mentality away from home since I’ve been at the club. But that was nearly the perfect away performance. There were just too many mistakes at both ends.” Dyche told the BBC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I will say....I don’t know how you get penalties these days. I never used to get them at my old club and I’m trying to get one here.

“It’s a good away performance and I think we’ve done enough to win the game. We’re asking more questions. I feel the performances are getting better and stronger. We’ve got to keep going.”

Advertisement