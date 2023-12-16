Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche revealed that Abdoulaye Doucoure was substituted at half-time of Everton's 2-0 victory over Burnley because of a tight hamstring.

The Toffees recorded a fourth successive win and moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone courtesy of goals from Amadou Onana and Michael Keane. However, the only downside was that Doucoure was forced off at the interval, having been one of Everton's star players this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vitalii Mykolenko also missed the Turf Moor encounter because of a groin issue which Everton are waiting to find out the extent of. Speaking to Sky Sports, Everton manager Dyche said: £He's [Doucoure] got a tight hamstring but we are struggling for numbers so it was not a risk we could take. We are hopeful it is nothing too major but you never know, so we had to change it.

"I am pleased for Dobbo [Dobbin] who came on and played another half of Premier League football and has done very well. We are waiting on that [Mykolenko injury]. At the moment we are piecing together different parts of the pitch but that is how it is sometimes.