Dele has yet to play for Everton this season as he battles back from injury.

Dele Alli. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has admitted that Dele is still 'not close' to returning to action for Everton.

The Toffees are struggling when it comes to availability as they welcome Premier League champions Manchester City to Goodison Park tomorrow (20.15 GMT). Abdoulaye Docuoure (hamstring) is set to miss a third successive game while Idrissa Gana Gueye limped off in the 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur and is not expected to feature.

It means that Everton are lacking midfield options while Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman have also been sidelined. Dele hasn't played for Everton since May 2022. The former England international spent last season on loan a Besiktas but that spell was cut short as he required hip surgery in April while he has been struggling with a calf issue.

And although Dele has been back in training, he's still to get any minutes for the under-21s - meaning he's still unavailable. Asked if Dele was close to returning ahead of the Man City encounter, Everton boss Dyche replied: "No not yet. He's not close yet. When we slimmed down the squad in the summer and looked at things financially and the money and all the rest of that, there is a challenge in that.

"You can't have players everything, you've got to fill the slots the best you can, use what money's available and get a balanced view of the squad. When there are runs like this and these games, they often put pressure on the squad and we'll deal with it yet."

On whether Docuoure will be back, Dyche said: "No, I don’t think for City. I think that’s a bit close. He’s making good progress and we’re hoping he gets back on the grass in the next few days - not straight away with us, but just in his return to fitness.

