Andros Townsend has been injured for almost a year with an ACL injury.

Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton midfielder Andros Townsend needs further time to ensure he makes a full recovery.

Townsend hasn’t played for the Toffees for almost a year after suffering an ACL injury in a defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in March 2022.

Everton have limited attacking options available to them in their Premier League relegation battle. Goals have also been sparse with the Blues netting only 17 goals in 23 games.

Townsend bagged seven times in 27 games last season before his setback.

Dyche did not give a time frame on when the former Tottenham Hotspur man may back available.

“He’s not had a setback but his knee needs a bit of care and a bit of time - the workload on it rather. It’s finding that balance.

“He’s going OK. We’ve just got to make sure it’s right. He’s been through a lot but it’s settling down and beginning to get that workload he needs to carry on but he’s not there yet.