Sean Dyche has provided an injury update on Arnaut Danjuma after the forward was absent for Everton's draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Danjuma limped off in the Toffees' previous game - a goalless stalemate at Fulham - with an ankle issue. As a result, he was left out of the match-day squad for Tottenham's visit to Goodison Park.

Despite having depleted options, Everton salvaged a 2-2 draw courtesy of Jarrad Branthwaite's 94th-minute equaliser. Jack Harrison was also on target for the Blues either side of Richarlison's double against his former club. before half-time.

The Toffees now have a week to prepare for a clash against champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. But it's unlikely that Villarreal loanee Danjuma will be able to feature.

Everton manager Dyche said: "Danjuma is certainly very doubtful for next weekend. It needs settling down so we will have to wait and see as time goes on but it won't happen for next weekend."