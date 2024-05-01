Sean Dyche is hopeful that Dominic Calvert-Lewin can return to Everton duty for the trip to Luton Town on Friday.

The Toffees make the trip to Kenilworth Road having already secured their Premier League status. Three successive victories, culminating in a 1-0 win over Brentford, ensured that Dyche has guided Everton to safety despite being deducted eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not risked against Brentford due to a mixture of a knee injury and illness. But the striker is back training and Dyche is hopeful he will be involved.

Beto has missed the past two games because of concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest. He is back in contention after being given the green light.

Seamus Coleman has been unavailable for the previous three games because of a groin complaint. The captain is also back in training having underwent sessions with the club’s sports science team in recent days.

Meanwhile, Lewis Dobbin made a return to action for the under-21s in a 3-0 defeat by Derby County earlier this week. The 21-year-old forward hasn’t made a first-team outing for six weeks because of an ankle problem. However, Dyche is optimistic that Dobbin could feature but need to be fair on the youngster’s fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad