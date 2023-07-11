Register
‘Obvious one’ - Sean Dyche provides Everton transfer update amid finances admission

Everton have still to make a signing in the summer transfer window but are keen on Ashley Young.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 11th Jul 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST

Sean Dyche has insisted that Everton have been conducting ‘a lot of work’ behind the scenes when it comes to completing new summer signings.

The Toffees have started their preparations for the 2023-24 season and are currently in Switzerland for a training camp. Everton will be hoping to hit the ground running, having only just avoided relegation from the Premier League last campaign following a final-day victory over Bournemouth.

Since then, Yerry Mina, Conor Coady, Tom Davies, Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, Ruben Vinagre and Ellis Simms have all departed - but no fresh faces have arrived.

Ashley Young, 38, is closing in on a free transfer following his release from Aston Villa, although several other players will still need to be recruited.

Dyche has insisted that it’s not just finances that secure signings and deals have to ‘align’ to get them over the line.

Speaking to the club’s website, Dyche replied if work is going on to bring in reinforcement: “Of course. I’ve always said, it’s not as easy as people think. Of course, the obvious one [is] you need finance but it’s not just that - it’s aligning all the deals and all the people involved. It does take a lot of work but there’s a lot of that going on behind the scenes.

“There always has been, to be fair, but we can’t tell everyone everything that we’re trying to do so there is work being done.

“There are very few clubs who can literally put enough into a situation and just get it done there and then. We’re not at that state at the moment but we have to work very hard at the deals and that’s what we’re doing.”

