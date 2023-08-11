Sean Dyche provides Everton transfer update on Demarai Gray and two other players

Sean Dyche has insisted that Demarai Gray, Mason Holgate and Andre Gomes 'are still part' of Everton's plans as things stand.

The trio have all been linked with departures from Goodison Park this summer. Gray has reportedly agreed terms with Fulham and the Toffees are waiting for a replacement before he's allowed to leave. The winger returned to pre-season duty later than most of his team-mates having been on international duty and Dyche claimed a lack of fitness was why he did not feature in last week's 1-0 friendly win over Sporting Lisbon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Holgate is coveted by Southampton and Sheffield United, having made just nine appearances last season. The centre-back has not featured in a senior game this summer but did play twice for the under-21s. He missed the trip to Switzerland with an injury.

Gomes spent last term on loan at Lille. The midfielder has one year remaining on his current contract and is behind Idrissa Gana Gueye, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Garner and Alex Iwobi in the pecking order.

But Dyche gave no hints away as to whether any of the triumvirate will leave Everton. Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Saturday's Premier League opener against Fulham, he said: “The players that are here are still here - that's the truth of it.