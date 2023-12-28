Sean Dyche has admitted that Everton are waiting for Idrissa Gana Gueye's calf injury to settle down ahead of the trip to Wolves.

Gueye limped off in last weekend's 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur. That meant that the midfielder was unable to be involved for the Toffees in their clash against Manchester City last night. Everton suffered a 3-1 reverse at the hands of Premier League champions to leave them a point above the relegation zone. Dyche's side were also missing Abdoulaye Doucoure against City as he battles back from a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have a swift turnaround when they travel to Wolves, who thrashed Brentford 4-1, in just two days' time. And Gueye is currently doubtful the feature at Molineux.

Asked about the Senegal international's injury after the City defeat, Blues manager Dyche said: "Just a calf injury so we're waiting for that to settle. It's just the settling period at the moment."