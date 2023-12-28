Everton provide Idrissa Gana Gueye injury update as Wolves now sweating on key man
Idrissa Gana Gueye was absent for Everton in their 3-1 loss against Man City.
Sean Dyche has admitted that Everton are waiting for Idrissa Gana Gueye's calf injury to settle down ahead of the trip to Wolves.
Gueye limped off in last weekend's 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur. That meant that the midfielder was unable to be involved for the Toffees in their clash against Manchester City last night. Everton suffered a 3-1 reverse at the hands of Premier League champions to leave them a point above the relegation zone. Dyche's side were also missing Abdoulaye Doucoure against City as he battles back from a hamstring injury.
Everton have a swift turnaround when they travel to Wolves, who thrashed Brentford 4-1, in just two days' time. And Gueye is currently doubtful the feature at Molineux.
Asked about the Senegal international's injury after the City defeat, Blues manager Dyche said: "Just a calf injury so we're waiting for that to settle. It's just the settling period at the moment."
Hwang Hee-chan bagged a first-half double for Wolves at Brentford - taking his tally up to 10 Premier League goals for the season. However, the forward was forced off at the break after suffering a back spasm. Molineux manager Gary O'Neill said: "Back spasm. He'll be fine for the Asian Cup, hopefully, we can get him back for our game as well against Everton. It's a tight turnaround but only a back spasm and he is moving slightly better now than when he came off, so let's see how he does these next couple of days."