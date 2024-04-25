Sean Dyche has insisted Everton have made no decision over the future of Jack Harrison beyond this campaign.

The winger is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park from Leeds United. In total, he has made 34 appearances, recording four goals and three assists.

After a dip in form, Harrison has started the past two games and delivered a good performance in Everton’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

The Blues will again be operating on a tight budget when the summer transfer window opens due to financial difficulties. Everton reportedly don’t have an option to buy Harrison in the current agreement and he has three years remaining on his Elland Road deal.

Dyche insists that he and director of football Kevin Thelwell are currently plotting the Toffees’ business - but they are still in a ‘flux position’. Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s clash against Brentford, the Everton manager was if he’d be interested in signing Harrison permanently.

Dyche responded: “We’ll have to worry about that when we get to the summer. We’re still in that flux position where we don’t know quite where it is. We’re still planning as many things as we can.