The Everton captain is absent for today's Premier League clash against Chelsea at Goodison Park. Coleman made his first appearance in seven months for the Toffees in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle earlier this week, having recovered from a serious knee injury. However, the right-back was forced off in the second half of the encounter.

It means that Coleman is absent from the match-day squad to face Chelsea but Everton manager Dyche believes the Republic of Ireland skipper's issue is minor. Dyche said: "Hopefully it's not too serious. Touch and go for the next week or so I would imagine - we will have to wait and see. "Being the tremendous captain that he is, and tremendous player that he is, he was on the treadmill the day after the Newcastle game and we had to drag him off that, and remind him that he's got a minor injury that does need settling down."