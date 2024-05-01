Sean Dyche responds to Ashley Young future question as Everton contract ticks down

Sean Dyche has insisted that Everton will be looking at the summer deals that they can broker in the coming weeks.

The Toffees have secured their Premier League status with three matches remaining following a 1-0 victory over Brentford last Saturday. As a result, it means that Dyche and director of football Kevin Thelwell can start planning 2024-25 campaign knowing Everton are a top-flight club.

As things stand, the Blues have six permanent players out of contract in June. Of the group, Young has featured the most prominently this season, making a total of 31 appearances in all competitions. Having played at right-back, left-back and in midfield, the former Manchester United and Inter Milan veteran was called a ‘different class’ by Syche when speaking to reporters after the Brentford win.

That led to Dyche being asked if he would like to keep Young, who does not intend to retire despite turning 39 in July. The Everton boss responded: “We are open to all sorts of things at the moment with all sorts of players. There are varying situations and over the coming weeks, we'll be looking at what we can do.”