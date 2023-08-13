Register
Sean Dyche responds to Demarai Gray question after latest Everton absence

Everton have reportedly agreed a deal with Fulham for Demarai Gray.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Sean Dyche says that Demarai Gray is still short of match fitness after missing Everton's loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Gray was given an extended pre-season break after he helped Jamaica reach the CONCAF Gold Cup semi-finals over the summer.

But after returning to Merseyside last month, the winger did not feature in any pre-season friendly. Reports have suggested that Everton have struck a verbal agreement with Fulham to sign Gray in a £12 million deal.

The 27-year-old was omitted from the Blues' squad for the loss to the Cottagers in their season opener at Goodison Park.

But speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche denied that Gray was closing in on a move to Fulham and insisted that the former Leicester City man was still not fit.

