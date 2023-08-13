Sean Dyche responds to Demarai Gray question after latest Everton absence

Sean Dyche says that Demarai Gray is still short of match fitness after missing Everton's loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Gray was given an extended pre-season break after he helped Jamaica reach the CONCAF Gold Cup semi-finals over the summer.

But after returning to Merseyside last month, the winger did not feature in any pre-season friendly. Reports have suggested that Everton have struck a verbal agreement with Fulham to sign Gray in a £12 million deal.

The 27-year-old was omitted from the Blues' squad for the loss to the Cottagers in their season opener at Goodison Park.