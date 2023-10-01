Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche insisted he could understand the boos that rung out at full-time after Everton’s 2-1 loss to Luton Town.

The Toffees suffered a fourth successive Premier League defeat at Goodison Park this season at the hands of the Hatters - who picked up their maiden victory since promotion to the Premier League. The home side started on the front foot and created chances but James Garner, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana all lacked the composure required.

Everton were then punished, with Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris scoring from two set-pieces for Luton within a seven-minute period. Dominic Calvert-Lewin reduced the arrears with his third goal in as many games in the 41st minute but the Blues failed to create any gilt-edged opportunities in the second period.

Having won their previous two matches on the road against Brentford and Aston Villa - in the league and Carabao Cup respectively - the Blues had the chance to show the home faithful that a corner had been turned. Yet, instead, there were jeers from sections of Evertonians as they witnessed another loss at L4.

Dyche insisted there should be no mental or psychological reason why his side are unable to deliver on their own patch. Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “It shouldn’t be because the crowd have been brilliant. They’re disgruntled at the end but probably a bit like me, frustrated. Chance after chance, balls going across the box. The freedom that comes in front of a crowd can get tight but not when the crowd are right behind you like here.

We’ve just had two great points on the road, it travels quickly here the noise because there are so many who go on the road. We took so many down to Brentford, respect always to all fans but particularly away because it costs a lot of money, took loads to Villa, two very good performances with the right style, quality grit and determination to see it through.

“Then we get here and there isn’t anything to factor in other than just going and playing. The crowd were right with us, I’m very frustrated with that. It can get tricky, the crowd but they can be brilliant and it’s very frustrating. Change the story, and don’t wait for anyone else to do it, it spreads like wildfire and we nearly do. We did it last week at Brentford, in the week then everyone else is sort of looking for someone to change it. It’s been like that since I’ve been at the club and we’re going to break it, we’ll keep working and demanding more. The club is ready for us to change the story.

“Of course I can [understand the boos] they want to see the team winning football. They’ve just seen the team win at Brentford, thousands go down there, really strong performance, everything I’ve just spoken about we didn’t do today. Again, on Wednesday against a top side who we’ve just seen with their result, come back here and it’s a nearly performance. Loads of chances created, ‘Oh we hit the bar’ we miss chances then they score two set-pieces. They’ll be frustrated, the fans are anything other than frustrated, same as me.”

Both goals Everton conceded stemmed from set-pieces. In the 24th minute, a Carlton Morris header from a corner bounced off the bar. Ashley Young attempted to clear for the Blues but it was charged down by Luton captain Tom Lockyer and found the net.

Then seven minute later, Morris was left in acres of space at the back post from a free-kick and volleyed beyond Jordan Pickford. Dyche added: “Well aware of set-pieces, well aware of organisation and really just working super-hard. If you don’t do it, it doesn’t go your way. You can only rely on pure talent so many times, you’ve got to do all the ugly stuff - which we have done in the last two games.

