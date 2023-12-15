The former Tottenham Hotspur forward has been on the fringes at Everton.

Sean Dyche was tight-lipped as to whether Arnaut Danjuma's Everton loan spell could be cut short.

The forward joined the Toffees in the summer transfer window from Villarreal - having made a U-turn on a switch to Goodison Park last January when he decided to join Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Danjuma has been on the fringes of Dyche's side this season. He has made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal, but has started only three Premier League games. What's more, the Dutchman has been left on the bench in five of the Blues' previous six games. Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison have been the preferred wide options while Lewis Dobbin was selected to come off the bench - and scored - in last weekend's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Danjuma's lack of game-time means that there are some supporters wondering if his loan deal could be brought to a close prematurely January transfer window. Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Burnley, Dyche would not be drawn on the matter when asked by LiverpoolWorld. However, he explained his thinking behind making substitutes.

The Everton manager said: "We'll see about all that. As you know, we're carrying a pretty light squad.

"These are judgment calls. The idea of subs, people talk about it a lot these days; when, why don't you make more, why don't you make less and all the rest of it. You're going on a moment in time when you and your staff are looking at a game and thinking: 'What does this game need?'

