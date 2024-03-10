Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United is fouled by Ben Godfrey of Everton during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford on March 09, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has explained why he continued with Ben Godfrey at right-back in Everton's 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

The Toffees have strong competition for the berth, with captain Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson both specialists in the position while Ashley Young has operated in the role this season.

Godfrey made a sixth successive start on the right-hand side of defence, having spent the first half of the campaign on the periphery of things. The former Norwich City man gave away the second penalty in Everton's defeat by United at Old Trafford when he hacked down Alejandro Garnacho - who had won the home side's first spot-kick when felled by James Tarkowski.

Asked what Godfrey - whose recognised position is centre-back - is doing to keep his place ahead of Coleman and Patterson, Everton boss Dyche told reporters at his post-match press conference: "It's tight. It's right all around the pitch. It's not about one player or the other, it's tight all around the pitch.

"There are certain players I think have learned their spurs over a longer period this season. Some lads have had injuries, some players up and down in form. There are different reasons for playing players."