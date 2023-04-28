Register
Sean Dyche responds to Yerry Mina question that Everton fans want answers to

Yerry Mina has not played a single minute for Everton during Sean Dyche’s period as manager.

By Will Rooney
Published 28th Apr 2023, 00:42 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Sean Dyche has responded to why Yerry Mina continues to be overlooked for Everton despite their problems in defence.

The Toffees’ chastening 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Thursday night leaves them sailing dangerously to Premier League relegation. Everton sit 19th in the table and two points adrift of safety with just five fixtures remaining.

The Blues have struggled to score goals throughout the campaign - yet have glaring issues at the back. In their past two Goodison Park games, they’ve shipped a combined seven goals.

The only defender who’s yet to feature since Dyche took charge as manager almost three months ago is Mina. That’s despite sections of fans concurring that, when fit, the Colombia international is Everton’s best option.

Mina has had a raft of injury problems during his near five-year period at Goodison but has proven his quality when he’s featured.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld why Mina hasn’t had a chance and if he’s in the thinking for Monday’s trip to Leicester, Dyche said: “I actually think the front of the team hasn’t been right in the last few days and it was a bit better today. That always helps the back four to defend. If you’ve got a front two working well and you’re attacking well, it helps your back four defend.

“I’ve got to be honest here, before the second goal, it wasn’t really much to do with him - I thought Michael Keane was excellent tonight. I thought Tarki (James Tarkowski) stuck at it as he does. The back four unit lost its way, it’s not just about individuals.

“I think Yerry Mina is a very good player. He hasn’t played a lot, which is part of my thinking. You’ve got to be fit and active but he’s a very good player and we’ve got good players here but it’s trying to find the right combinations.

“I’m aware he has had [injury] problems he’s had here before I was here and he hasn’t played a lot of football this season.”

Mina is out of contract at the end of the season.

