Sean Dyche reveals Everton plans for the winter break amid Ashley Young injury update

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche confirmed Everton's players have been given a few days off training.

The Toffees have no fixture this weekend as it's their turn to enjoy a Premier League winter break. But having earned a 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay victory over Crystal Palace, and face Luton Town in the competition in a week's time, the Toffees' absence will be shorter than some of their rivals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have had a rollercoaster campaign. They were hit with a 10-point deduction in the Premier League after being guilty of breaching financial rules and have faced a second charge. As a result, it's plunged the Blues into another relegation battle instead of sitting 12th in the table.

The Blues' hiatus from the 2023-24 season is shorter than some of their rivals because of their replay against Palace. However, that is something that Dyche accepts as it is part of a competition he has a 'lot of respect' for.

The Everton manager said: "It's part of the competition. Until someone changes it - who is miles more powerful in football than me - then it'll be the same. It's one of them things. I have a lot of respect for the FA Cup so do what they need to do. The schedule is busy over Christmas and replays are not perfect but you've got to find a result in the end. They're all right when you win them, not so good when you don't.

"The lads will get a few down days now. The balance and recuperation amongst the work, a lot of these players we've asked a lot of them through December - no fault of ours of course - to play at high maximum levels to try to win games and they've done very well. They'll get a few down days now, as will the staff, and we will start going again."