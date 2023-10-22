The Everton defender was sent-off in the 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche admitted that ‘wily old fox’ Ashley Young knew he was set for his marching orders when he brought down Luis Diaz for a second time in Everton’s Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

But the Toffees boss was ‘baffled’ why Young received two yellow cards yet Ibrahima Konate stayed on the pitch for the Reds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s 2-0 defeat by their fierce rivals at Anfield, although the 243rd encounter between the two teams was riddled with contentious refereeing decisions. Young was cautioned in the 18th minute when he brought down Diaz. Then on 37 minutes, the former England international’s afternoon came to an end after he mistimed his sliding challenge on Diaz outside the box.

In the second half, however, Konate was lucky to not be given his marching orders. Already in referee Craig Pawson’s book, the Liverpool centre-back hauled down the breaking Beto. The France international went unpunished and was substituted swiftly after as Jurgen Klopp even thought his player was fortunate.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: “He’s a wily old fox, Youngy. The first one, he feels he tried to pull out, the lad throws his leg at him but that happens. We all know that happens, no-one likes it but that happens.

“In a game like this, I know it sounds mad because you should stick to consistency, it’s a derby and all that and certain things there should be a bit more leeway, I’m not sure it needed to be a booking but it was. The second is a booking, that’s it, end of story.

Advertisement

Advertisement