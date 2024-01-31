Sean Dyche admitted Everton are waiting for further news on Idrissa Gana Gueye's return from the African Cup of Nations.

Senegal crashed out of the tournament on penalties against host nation Ivory Coast, meaning the midfielder will now return to Merseyside.

The Toffees are short of options in the middle of the park, with James Garner the only recognised option for Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Fulham. Amadou Onana (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Andre Gomes (calf) and Dele (groin) were all sidelined, which meant Dwight McNeil had to operate in the engine room.

Everton's goalless stalemate meant that they dropped into the Premier League relegation zone on the eve of their appeal hearing against a 10-point deduction starting.

Dyche's focus remains on what he can impact on the pitch, however, as Everton now prepare to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime. But the Blues boss is waiting for further news on Gueye's travel plans as to whether he can be involved.